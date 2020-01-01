Opening statement

“You’ve come a long way, baby.”

Back in 1968, that was the slogan of an ad campaign. It was targeted at women, and was meant to make them feel empowered — to buy cigarettes. It was a wildly successful campaign.

We’ve all come a long way since then. There’s our whole attitude toward smoking, and it’s hard to imagine calling anyone “baby” with a straight face these days.

But let’s not be too hard on our ancient forefathers. When you stop to think about it, when that ad came out, it had not yet been 50 years since women had attained the right to vote.

The time has doubled since then, and it still isn’t a long time, if you think about. For the next eight months, a lot of people around here will be thinking about it, and talking about it, and singing about it, and using every other form of expression you can think of to commemorate that milestone in women’s rights.

It’s all part of the Suffragist Project, a collaborative initiative among 55 organizations (as of press time) to celebrate 100 years of voting rights for women. At least 80 cultural, artistic and educational events (again, there could be more by the time you read this) have been planned, leading up to The Dangerous Ladies Festival the weekend of Aug. 14-16, sponsored by Florida Studio Theatre and The National Endowment for the Arts and featuring four news plays commissioned for the event; followed the next weekend by a commemoration at FST’s Gompertz Theatre marking the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment.

Between now and then there will be readings, lectures, art exhibits, concerts, dance programs, films and other events, all with women’s suffrage as its literal or interpretive theme.

“With over 80 events, it's important to remember that not one of them will give us the full picture of this brave moment,” says Kate Alexander, FST associate director at large and director of the Suffragist Project.

Suffragist Project director Kate Alexander addresses a packed Gompertz Theatre to mark the start of the Suffragist Project. (Sarah Haley)

“But like a kaleidoscope. We will turn the lens and turn the lens, looking at these little fragments of light and understanding. And by the end, by August 20 when we have a big commemoration, I hope that we all have deepened our understanding our appreciation, for what we are honoring, and also some of the betrayals of the movement. And in that complexity, in that truth, we will all gain as we march toward the future, not in an illusion of celebration, but in a deep honoring of the events that will give us the full picture of this brave movement.”

FST is something of a nexus for the far-flung project, and the theater hosted a soft opening for Suffragist Project events with a presentation Dec. 2 in its Keating Theatre. FST Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins pointed out the theater was an appropriate place for the kickoff event, as it was originally the home of the home of the Sarasota Women’s Club when it was built in 1914, six years before the19th Amendment was passed.

“The same women who built this building are the suffragists we are celebrating over the next year,” says Hopkins.

Alexander adds that there is something appropriate about this kickoff event being in a theater, period. “Let’s think about it, Alexander says. “The theater is about truth. It’s about holding the essences of the ideas that are both common and dangerous.”

It’s also worth noting, Alexander adds, that historically, theater hasn’t been accessible to women as a means of expression. Even in Shakespeare’s time, women weren’t even allowed to play Juliet and Lady MacBeth, speaking words written by a man.

“With the birth of the suffragist movement in the 19th century” Alexander says, for women to speak publicly, “it was considered heinous, blasphemous, the domain of men and completely scary for a woman to take the power of her inner self and her agency to speak.

“So you have Sojourner Truth or Elizabeth Cady Stanton — we have no idea what they risked to speak with men in a public sphere.”

Alexander says a year ago, when she started trying raise interest in the project, people’s eyes would gloss over. It gave her a target, she said, to pull “the image of the suffragist out of mothballs ” and show how tough and how clever and how determined they had to be to accomplish what they did, for themselves and for us, and to think about where we still need to go.

To see a complete list of scheduled Suffragist Project events, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/suffragist-project and click on “Event Calendar.”