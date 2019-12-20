Open house date set for discussion of New Pass bridge work

The Florida Department of Transportation has set a date in mid-January for an open house to discuss proposed structural improvements to the New Pass bridge.

Among the work planned for the link to Longboat Key from St. Armands Key: repairs to the concrete approach span and replacement of the drawbridge span’s open grid deck. That work is envisioned to begin in June 2020, with completion planned for late 2020.

The bridge's concrete approach structure is part of the renovation plan.

The open house is planned to take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Longboat Key Town Hall. No formal presentation will be made, but those attending will be able to speak to members of the project team.

In a release, FDOT said the work will likely include travel lane shifts, reductions in travel lane width and closures between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. with no detour for intervals of 30 minutes or less.

If you have any questions about the project, please contact the project manager, Tara Rodrigues, P.E., at (813) 612-3381, by email to [email protected], by written correspondence to the Florida Department of Transportation, 2916 Leslie Road, Tampa or visit the project website at http://www.swflroads.com/ though the link “Future Projects” then “Sarasota” and finally “New Pass Draw Bridge Repair Project.”