Oooh, la, la, Longboat

APRIL FOOLS -- We promised not to say where, or when we shot this photo until the signpost was replaced, but it's likely the town will no longer do business with a cut-rate French signmaker ever again.

San Tropez-based Worldwide Signs was recently the low-bidder in a town contract for a batch of new beach-access informational signs, designed to be easily understood by Americans and international visitors alike.

But, there was a problem. One inappropriate sign was mixed in with the rest of the order, which arrived and installed in late February. It was to be taken down and rest with a sign that meshes with town ordinances soon.

Where in the world the more restrictive Longboat Key-spec sign was installed is unknown.