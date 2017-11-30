One88 condominium sells for $2.8 million

A condominium in One88 tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Vandyk Sarasota – Golden Gate Point Inc. sold the Unit 202 condominium at 188 Golden Gate Point to John and Carol Bruno, of Mahwah, N.J., for $2.8 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,879 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

One Hundred Central

Terry Kees and Terrence Defibaugh, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit E1011 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Andrew and Felicia Hall, of Boston, for $1.25 million. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,173 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2012.

The Residences

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the Unit 1108 condominium at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive to Michael and Janet Rovner, of Sarasota, for $810,000. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,719 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $840,000 in 2001.

The Landings

Russell and Daranee Cholakian, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., sold their home at 1460 W. Peregrine Point Drive to Raymond and Natalie Gibson, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $367,500 in 1989.

Andrea Taylor, Jessica Suess, Leslie Purdy, Frederica Suess, Lyle Suess and Jennie-Ray Suess sold their home at 4919 Landings Court to Joshua and Anne Scott, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,496 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $478,000 in 2004.

Marquee en Ville

Peggy March, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 114-C condominium at 235 Cocoanut Ave. to Thomas Barwin and Margaret Bailey, of Sarasota, for $605,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $615,000 in 2014.

1350 Main Residential

Tracy Seider, trustee, sold her Unit 810 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Shara Abrams Alberici, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,200 in 2007.

Alexandra Miller, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 912 condominium at 1350 Main St. to George Steitz, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one bath and 944 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2015.

Aqualane Estates

Linda Price sold her home at 1714 Meadowood St. to Sally Price Baum, Heather Baum Fay and Cecelia Baum Raborn, of Lynchburg, Va., for $550,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,708 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $97,000 in 1978.

Dolpin Tower

Donald Larcinese, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 15H condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Gregory Creech and Brett Stolson, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $67,000 in 2012.

Hudson Landings

Franklin and Shelley Levin, of Scottsdale, Ariz., sold their Unit 850 condominium at 850 Hudson Ave. to Delynn Davidson and Jeanne Dooley, of Sarasota, for $545,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,556 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $627,000 in 2006.

Alinari

William and Barbara Troetel, trustees, of Scarsdale, N.Y., sold the Unit 703 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to James Roque and Carla Malachowski, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $477,500 in 2010.

Gulf Gate Woods

Debby Miedema, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7443 Blaine Way to Dorene Reardon, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,415 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2015.

South Gate

Nicholas and Margo Pietrowski sold their home at 3607 Thornton Place to Pedro and Juana Orozco, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,023 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2014.

Thuy Bich Doan, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2826 Bentley St. to Regina Miller, of Sarasota, for $327,000. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,479 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,000 in 2015.

James Lane Jr., of Sarasota, Donna Lane Nave, of Asheville, N.C., and Richard Lane, of Winter Park, sold their home at 2940 Bentley St. to Regan Teague, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,884 square feet of living area.

Broadway Promenade

Byron and Deborah Westerfield, of Versailles, Ky., sold their Unit 2206 condominium at 1268 11th St. to Leah Brand and Victor Brand, of Ontario, Canada, for $312,500. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,279 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $233,000 in 2013.

South Gate Manor

Blair Anderson, trustee, sold the home at 3317 Bougainvillea St. to Dirk and Lene Franke, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,081 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,200 in 2016.

Greenbriar Homes

SRQ Homes LLC sold the home at 2944 Novus St. to Cheryl Turner, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,005 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,500 in 2016.

SIESTA KEY

Bay Island Shores

John and Laura Proctor, of Sarasota, sold their home at 722 Siesta Drive to Edwin Meredith, trustee, of Wilmington, Del., for $2.15 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,497 square feet of living area.

Siesta’s Bayside

Eduardo and Jane Marin, of Siesta Key, sold their home at 620 Mangrove Point Road to Ryan Kane, of Siesta Key, for $1.9 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,146 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,225,000 in 2009.

Siesta Beach

John and Cheryl Greenwood, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 4862 Commonwealth Drive to Commonwealth on the Key LLC for $1,565,000. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,264 square feet of living area.

Carolyn Garofalo, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 622 Tropical Circle to 622 Tropical Circle LLC for $471,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2001.

Siesta Isles

William and Elaine Mestrezat, trustees, of Lakewood, Colo., sold the home at 810 Paradise Way to Henry and Rebecca Seiner, of Bridgeville, Pa., for $1,111,200. Built in 1961, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.2 million in 2007.

Dolphin Bay

Laird and Blanca Boulden, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 1240 Dolphin Bay Way to Pamela Kamm, of Sarasota, for $855,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2013.

Spindrift

Gary Leng, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit C-2 condominium at 460 Beach Road to Stephanie Origer and Michael Origer, trustees, of Palatine, Ill., for $785,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,363 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $915,000 in 2007.

Turtle Bay

Robert Kenney, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 302-A condominium at 8701 Midnight Pass Road to Harry Loewith, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2011.

The Inlet

Jackie Trudeau, of Stillwater, Minn., sold her Unit 18 condominium at 9200 Midnight Pass Road to Robert and Linda Case, of Bolton Landing, N.Y., for $300,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 922 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,000 in 2001.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Kyle LoCascio, of Carmel, Ind., sold her home at 8941 Wildlife Loop to Mark and Karla Ritter, of Madison, Wis., for $775,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,237 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,000 in 2013.

Villagewalk

Donald Thompson and Judith Thompson, trustees, of Skaneateles, N.Y., sold the home at 5813 Valente Place to Stuart Wolf and Harry Weitzer, trustees, of W. Bloomfield, Mich., for $527,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2010.

Beverly Morse, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7794 Camminare Drive to George and Stefanie Schedler, of Sarasota, for $342,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,100 in 2004.

Turtle Rock

VIP-SAB Investments LLC sold the home at 5154 Far Oak Circle to Kristina Von Kessel and John Janes, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,418 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2016.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Nancy and David Cassidy sold their home at 7265 Monarda Drive to Jeffrey and Linda Roman, of Sarasota, for $390,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,400 in 2014.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Leo Perry Jr., trustee, and Ada Perry, of Sarasota, sold the home at 9539 Knightsbridge Circle to Jon and Arzu Dickinson, of Sarasota, for $362,500. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,014 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2007.

Villas at Deer Creek

Ann-Charlotte and Erik Lind, of Osprey, sold their home at 4527 Deer Trail Blvd. to Archie Sader and Alfreda Dempkowski, of Ann Arbor, Mich., for $348,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,753 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2013.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Michael Gmitruk, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 494 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Michael Attia Kate Papas, of Long Grove, Ill., for $690,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,833 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $950,000 in 2004.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

David Hoey and Stacey Hoey, of Sarasota, sold their home at 267 Lookout Point Drive to Anna and Richard Burns, of Osprey, for $570,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,899 square feet of living area.

Sorrento Shores

Craymo Investment Properties LLC sold the home at 108 Candyce Drive to Kevin and Claire Wagner, of Osprey, for $330,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,315 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2005.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Russell and Nancy Larsen sold their home at 2174 Muskogee Trail to Ronald and Gail Harmon, of Nokomis, for $597,500. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,833 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $432,000 in 2011.

Laurel Woodlands

June Du Till, trustee, of Venice, sold the home at 1041 Truman St. to Larry and Denise Acton, of Thorntown, Ind., for $320,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,935 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2006.

Sorrento East

Joseph and Cindy Neunder sold their home at 427 N. Rossetti Drive to Christopher Bohnert, of St. Louis, for $268,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $213,000 in 2013.