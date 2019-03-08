One year later, Sarasota woman charged with vehicular manslaughter

The Florida Highway Patrol today announced it has arrested and charged Sarasota's Tara Berbit, 50, with vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed Lakewood Ranch's Thelma Moore in March 2018.

Moore was 98 years old.

According to a press release, on March 19, 2018, Berbit was driving the wrong direction in her 2014 Ford — heading north on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard in the southbound left lane just north of University Parkway — when she collided into the front of the 2017 Honda driven by 68-year-old Thomas Yorke, of Lakewood Ranch.

Yorke suffered minor injuries, but his passenger, Moore, was killed. Berbit suffered serious injuries.

FHP officers today arrested Berbit on charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving while her license was suspended (involving death). Both charges are felonies. They also issued a civil citation for driving the wrong way.