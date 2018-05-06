One killed, two critical, in Lockwood Ridge Road accident

The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 69-year-old woman passenger was killed Saturday night at 9:24 p.m. when the car in which she was driving turned in front of oncoming traffic on Lockwood Ridge Road.

The FHP didn't identify the woman as they attempt to contact her family. She was riding in a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Cheryl Ann Gallagher, 69, of Sarasota. Gallagher is in critical condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The FHP said Gallagher was driving southbound at the intersection of Lockwood Ridge and Honore Avenue. She entered the turn lane to make a left hand turn and the FHP said she turned in front of a 1998 Ford Taurus driven by Bradenton's Brian David Jones, who is in critical condition at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton. The FHP report said Gallagher failed to yield the right of way.