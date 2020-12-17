For one day only, you can satisfy your book fix on Longboat Key again.

The Longboat Key Library isn't reopening yet, but volunteers will host a book sale from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 19 on the library's lawn. It will be the first time the library has hosted anything or been open to the public in any capacity since it closed in mid-March due to the pandemic.

At the sale, the library will offer bestsellers by favorite authors, DVDs, audiobooks and freebies.

In case of rain, the sale will be held on Dec. 20 with the same times.