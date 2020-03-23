On Longboat Key, your neighbors get creative with quarantine

How do you social distance? There are endless ways. Though the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has severely hampered daily life, it's important to stay active and establish a routine in the new normal. It's also a great time to get things done that you maybe put off during your normally busy life — especially in the height of season.

One part-time resident, who did not want to release their name for security reasons, has been learning to play the baritone ukulele and how to navigate Zoom meetings with people in other parts of the country. Another resident and active runner has been going out for exercise later in the day, when fewer people are and social distancing gets easier. Read on to find out what your neighbors are up to while staying safely apart to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Kacy Coltun: Coltun is a Pure Barre student but can't go to her studio during the age of social distancing. Her husband built her an at-home barre to help her keep up with her practice that she and her dogs, Peeka and Boo, are loving. The dogs sometimes try to exercise with her.

Kacy Coltun exercises at home with her dogs.

Julie Klick: William (my son) has been sick so we are laying low trying to keep germs from coming in the house. William likes to watch TikTok videos! I walked the beach with friends which was awesome, and I have been cooking some meal kits. My real estate business has slowed down and I have been calling customers to check on them, but I did have one closing this week. My husband usually calls family members and friends individually for a “Happy Friday” phone call. Tonight (March 20) we are doing a Zoom call with everyone which should be fun!

No longer just for conference calls, families are taking advantage of Zoom to virtually hang out with each other.

Sue Reese: I find many ways to keep active but miss dining out. However, we plan to get take-out meals from local restaurants often. We have so many good ones right here on LBK. My husband Tom watches news on TV a lot and each night we watch the Netflix series “The Crown.” It’s great and then we look forward to the next episode. I now have more time for my favorite hobby, jewelry making. Reading and taking walks around this beautiful island in great weather help me to think positive.

Sue Reese's handmade jewelry.

Bunny Skirboll: We had a family trip to Israel in December and when I came back I never did anything with all the pictures until now, so I’m going to make an album. A lot of my friends have special projects they want to do that they haven't done before.

Becky Van der Bogert: I am one of the fortunate ones to be homebound with my husband and son so I am not finding myself lonely. I am missing the many activities I'm involved in but trying to keep things going creatively through Zoom meetings, emails, etc. It's also been a great time to catch up on things. Many of my friends have been sharing poems, etc. that are very inspirational and comforting for the moments when the anxiety does arise. We've also all been trying to surround those we know who are ill with whatever love one can convey through emails, FaceTime, pictures of flowers, etc.

Stop and smell the flowers. Many people are staying grounded by going outside and being in nature.

Nancy Rozance: Being outside helps a lot. [My husband] Jack and I walked more than 40 miles last week!

Cyndi Seamon: We played euchre with friends over the weekend via internet. One couple from Minnesota and Tim Thurman from his house here in Sarasota. We had cards on the screen and cell phones to chat. Tonight we are having virtual cocktails with other Minnesota friends. One of these days I hope to clean and organize the garage!