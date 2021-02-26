Oh the places you can go in Lakewood Ranch

Give yourself a spring break by staying in East County
Spring break could look different for many Lakewood Ranch families as a result of the pandemic.
Some are still wary about flying or traveling to other states and are opting to stay close to home.
River Club’s Patricia Juliano usually travels with her family to New York to visit family, but her husband, Frank, is still nervous.
“This spring break, we are going to do a staycation,” Juliano said. “We’re kind of bummed about that, but we are still a little wary about getting on a plane without the COVID-19 vaccine. I’m vaccinated, but my husband is not. I’m hoping he can get vaccinated by early summer, so we can travel then.”
Instead, the Julianos and their two children, Isabella and Nicolas, will go to DEFY, a Bradenton trampoline park, and to Siesta Key for a beach day. The farthest the family will travel is to Orlando to go to Walt Disney World.
“I feel for my kids this year because they really wanted to go on a ski trip,” Juliano said. “I kind of wanted to go, too. Park City, Utah, or Jackson Hole, Wyo., would have been awesome. Maybe next year.”
One of the family’s favorite memories of past spring breaks in New York is seeing the St. Patrick’s Day parades, but they’re hoping to make up for it this year by going to McGrath’s Irish Ale House on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.
“It’s a perfect place to wear our green and have a pint or two of Guinness March 17,” Juliano said. “We’re definitely looking forward to that.”
For those wanting to stay in East County, here are some options for fun during spring break.
RANCH NITE WEDNESDAY
When: 5-8 p.m. March 17
Where: Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Details: Enjoy playing games including cornhole while listening to music. Grab dinner from the different food trucks available.
NATHAN BENDERSON PARK ULTIMATE CAMP
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Meet under the Benderson finish tower.
Cost: Full day, $200 per child; half-day, $100 per child
Ages: 6-14
Details: Children will have fun fishing, paddleboarding, sailing, canoeing, rowing, doing archery and more.
For more information: NathanBendersonPark.org/programming/camps
JUMPIN FUN INFLATA PARK
When: 3:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 3:30-9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; closed Mondays
Where: Jumpin Fun Inflata Park, 7321 Trade Court, Sarasota
Cost: $14.95-$22.95 for people older than 5 years old; $9.95 for children 5 years old and younger
Details: Enjoy 15 interactive elements covering 15,000 square feet in the largest inflatable adventure park in the country.
More information: JFIPark.com
TREEUMPH! ADVENTURE COURSE
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; closed Wednesdays
Where: TreeUmph! Adventure Course, 21805 E. S.R. 70, Bradenton
Cost: $55.95 for climbers 12 years old and older; $37.95 for ages 9-11; $25.95 for ages 7 and 8
Details: Make your way through five courses with gravity-defying obstacles.
More information: TreeUmph.com
PREMIER ESCAPE ADVENTURES
When: 1-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays; 1-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Mondays
Where: 7369 52nd Place E., Bradenton
Cost: $30 per person
Details: Try to escape a themed room with a story by finding clues and solving puzzles. You only have 60 minutes to escape.
More information: PremierEscapeAdventures.com
GREENBROOK ADVENTURE PARK
When: Dawn to dusk daily
Where: 6655 Greenbrook Blvd., Lakewood Ranch
Cost: Free
Details: Get out in the sun and have fun on the playground, skate park or community garden.
More information: MyLWR.com
THE FISH HOLE AT LAKEWOOD RANCH
When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, 10725 Rodeo Drive, Lakewood Ranch
Cost: $9.79 per person
Details: Try to get a hole in one on an 18-hole miniature golf course.
More information: TheFishHole.com
RAY'S CANOE HIDEAWAY
When: Dawn to dusk daily except Wednesdays
Where: 1289 Hagle Park Road, Bradenton
Cost: Canoe rentals $25 for half day and $30 for full day; kayak rentals $25-$35 for single boat, $35-$45 for double boat and $40-$50 for triple boat
Details: Paddle down the Manatee River and take in the scenery and wildlife. Call 747-3909 to make a reservation.
More information: RaysCanoeHideaway.com
DEFY
When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays
Where: 7385 52nd Place E., suite 29, Bradenton
Cost: $14.49-$23.99 for people 7 years old and older; $10.99-$17.99 for children 6 and under
Details: Defy gravity in the indoor recreation park that includes obstacle courses, a zip line, trampolines and trapeze.
More information: Defy.com