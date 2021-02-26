Oh the places you can go in Lakewood Ranch

Spring break could look different for many Lakewood Ranch families as a result of the pandemic.

Some are still wary about flying or traveling to other states and are opting to stay close to home.

River Club’s Patricia Juliano usually travels with her family to New York to visit family, but her husband, Frank, is still nervous.

Frank and Patricia Juliano usually go to New York with their children, Isabella and Nicolas, during spring break. They like to go sightseeing and visit family when they're in New York. Courtesy photo.

“This spring break, we are going to do a staycation,” Juliano said. “We’re kind of bummed about that, but we are still a little wary about getting on a plane without the COVID-19 vaccine. I’m vaccinated, but my husband is not. I’m hoping he can get vaccinated by early summer, so we can travel then.”

Instead, the Julianos and their two children, Isabella and Nicolas, will go to DEFY, a Bradenton trampoline park, and to Siesta Key for a beach day. The farthest the family will travel is to Orlando to go to Walt Disney World.

“I feel for my kids this year because they really wanted to go on a ski trip,” Juliano said. “I kind of wanted to go, too. Park City, Utah, or Jackson Hole, Wyo., would have been awesome. Maybe next year.”

One of the family’s favorite memories of past spring breaks in New York is seeing the St. Patrick’s Day parades, but they’re hoping to make up for it this year by going to McGrath’s Irish Ale House on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

“It’s a perfect place to wear our green and have a pint or two of Guinness March 17,” Juliano said. “We’re definitely looking forward to that.”

For those wanting to stay in East County, here are some options for fun during spring break.

RANCH NITE WEDNESDAY

When: 5-8 p.m. March 17

Greenbrook's Matt and Lisa Buck chow down on food from Cigar City Smokers during their first Ranch Nite Wednesdays. The food trucks at the event provide multiple options for people to indulge. File photo.

Where: Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Details: Enjoy playing games including cornhole while listening to music. Grab dinner from the different food trucks available.

NATHAN BENDERSON PARK ULTIMATE CAMP

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Meet under the Benderson finish tower.

Cost: Full day, $200 per child; half-day, $100 per child

Ages: 6-14

Details: Children will have fun fishing, paddleboarding, sailing, canoeing, rowing, doing archery and more.

For more information: NathanBendersonPark.org/programming/camps

JUMPIN FUN INFLATA PARK

Freedom Elementary School third grader Grecia Montemayor climbs an inflatable wall during a PTO event at Jumpin Fun Inflata Park.

When: 3:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 3:30-9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; closed Mondays

Where: Jumpin Fun Inflata Park, 7321 Trade Court, Sarasota

Cost: $14.95-$22.95 for people older than 5 years old; $9.95 for children 5 years old and younger

Details: Enjoy 15 interactive elements covering 15,000 square feet in the largest inflatable adventure park in the country.

More information: JFIPark.com

TREEUMPH! ADVENTURE COURSE

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; closed Wednesdays

Where: TreeUmph! Adventure Course, 21805 E. S.R. 70, Bradenton

Cost: $55.95 for climbers 12 years old and older; $37.95 for ages 9-11; $25.95 for ages 7 and 8

Details: Make your way through five courses with gravity-defying obstacles.

More information: TreeUmph.com

PREMIER ESCAPE ADVENTURES

When: 1-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays; 1-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Mondays

Where: 7369 52nd Place E., Bradenton

Cost: $30 per person

Details: Try to escape a themed room with a story by finding clues and solving puzzles. You only have 60 minutes to escape.

More information: PremierEscapeAdventures.com

GREENBROOK ADVENTURE PARK

When: Dawn to dusk daily

Where: 6655 Greenbrook Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Cost: Free

Details: Get out in the sun and have fun on the playground, skate park or community garden.

More information: MyLWR.com

THE FISH HOLE AT LAKEWOOD RANCH

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Savanna's Mariella Mayrina and her daughter Maya have fun playing miniature golf at The Fish Hole on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. File photo.

Where: Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, 10725 Rodeo Drive, Lakewood Ranch

Cost: $9.79 per person

Details: Try to get a hole in one on an 18-hole miniature golf course.

More information: TheFishHole.com

RAY'S CANOE HIDEAWAY

When: Dawn to dusk daily except Wednesdays

Where: 1289 Hagle Park Road, Bradenton

Cost: Canoe rentals $25 for half day and $30 for full day; kayak rentals $25-$35 for single boat, $35-$45 for double boat and $40-$50 for triple boat

Details: Paddle down the Manatee River and take in the scenery and wildlife. Call 747-3909 to make a reservation.

More information: RaysCanoeHideaway.com

DEFY

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays

Where: 7385 52nd Place E., suite 29, Bradenton

Cost: $14.49-$23.99 for people 7 years old and older; $10.99-$17.99 for children 6 and under

Details: Defy gravity in the indoor recreation park that includes obstacle courses, a zip line, trampolines and trapeze.

More information: Defy.com