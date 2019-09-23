Officer's feathery rescue saves bird

Officer Josh Connors came to the scene of an injured ibis along GMD, where residents had called about a bird near the bike path that didn’t move when cyclists zoomed past. Connors gathered up the bird and took it to Save Our Seabirds, where they said it had probably been clipped by a passing vehicle.

The bird was diagnosed with a mild concussion and road rash, but is now in good hands.

Police officers will often respond to calls like this, Connors said. If local police can take care of an animal without getting the county’s animal control involved, it makes things simpler.