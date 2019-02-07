An off-duty Sarasota Police officer reported being assaulted while jogging at Payne Park on Feb. 7.

According to a statement released by the Sarasota Police Department, the officer noticed a group of at least five teenagers harassing and assaulting a homeless person in the park.

The officer attempted to intervene and tell them to stop, at which point the teenagers reportedly struck the officer multiple times and left the scene.

The officer sustained minor injuries.



SPD is asking that anyone with information call Detective Dan Riley at 941-954-7062 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com