Off-duty Manatee County deputy dies in car accident on I-75

Manatee County Deputy Antonio Hernandez, 22, was killed in a two-car accident Dec. 20 on I-75 near Exit 220 while off duty. The other driver suffered no injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Both cars were traveling north at about 4:50 a.m. Dec. 20 on I-75. Hernandez was driving a Chevy Camaro, while the other driver, a 72-year-old man whose name was not released, was driving a Chevy van.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the man driving the van attempted to change lanes as he approached the exit, clipping the front right side of Henrandez's car. Hernandez's car went into the grassy median and hit a steel pole.

Hernandez was pronounced dead after being transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital. According to the FHP press release, he was not wearing a seatbelt

Hernandez joined the Manatee County Sheriff's Office in July after starting his career at the Palmetto Police Department.