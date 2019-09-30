East County Athlete of the Week: Gillette Bauer

Gillette Bauer is a senior libero on The Out-of-Door Academy volleyball team. Bauer is averaging 8.8 digs per game. ODA coach Stephanie Betz said Bauer sets the tone for the team by going after every ball and never giving up on a play.

When did you start playing volleyball?

I started in sixth grade, six years ago, for The Out-of-Door Academy Middle team. I didn't know anything about it when I joined. My mom (Michel Bauer) played volleyball when she was younger and wanted me to try it. I promised her I would try it for a year and it turns out I liked it a lot.

What is the appeal to you?

There is a lot of hustle involved. You still need skill, but the two go more hand-in-hand than in other sports. Going after a ball or diving is pure effort.

What is your best skill?

My leadership. I think people listen for my voice on the court. I also always give my best effort.

What is your favorite memory?

Last year, we played Cardinal Mooney at home. That team is always good, but they were especially good last year. (Mooney reached the state championship game in 2018.) They were expected to crush us, but we actually won a set against them. Even though we lost the match, that was the most-hyped moment for our team. I was proud of us.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I sometimes think of myself as lesser than other players. I will look at them and go, 'Oh, you are better than me at X, Y and Z.' I need to become more confident in my own abilities, both in volleyball and in life.

What is your favorite food?

I love carbs, so anything like pasta or bread. I cannot pick one favorite.

What is your dream vacation?

Going to Fiji. I love the ocean and Fiji is the prettiest tropical environment I can think of right now.

Which superpower would you pick?

The ability to read minds, that would be cool. I already try to read people's facial expressions but I am not good at it.

What is your favorite subject?

I love biology and science in general more than anything, other than volleyball. I am fascinated by life processes and how the human body works. When I am older, I want to go into health sciences and become a physician assistant.

What are your hobbies?

I spend a lot of time working out or lifting weights. If ODA had a team, I would do it competitively. With that, school and volleyball, I do not have time for much else.

What is the best advice you have received?

Coach (Stephanie Betz) read us that Teddy Roosevelt speech, "The Man in the Arena." That message resonated with me. I need to stop caring about what other people think and worry about me. None of what they say matters if I am trying my best and giving my all.

Finish this sentence: "Gillette Bauer is … "

… Hard-working.