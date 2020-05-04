ODA student delivers fruitful message in Lakewood Ranch

Orange you clever?

Naomi Jones, an eighth grader at Out-of-Door Academy, had more than a dozen oranges at home April 18, so she decided to put them to use.

She glued a face mask, eyes, mouth and arms to an orange and used it for a stop-motion video about COVID-19 for a class assignment.

“I was thinking about the whole epidemic going on and didn’t really know what else to do,” Naomi Jones said. “We had fruit, so I glued paper to an orange.”

Double the pleasure

Twin fawns. Photo by Brian Lentz.

Brian Lentz, director of agronomy for the Lakewood Ranch Golf and County Club, was presented with a special opportunity May 1.

After hearing from staff members that a doe was giving birth near the first hole on the Cypress Links course, Lentz went to find the fawn.

Instead he found two, as shown in his photograph.

“Normally they hunker down and wait for mom to come back but since there were two fawns,” Lentz said. “I think they felt comfortable moving around the area.”