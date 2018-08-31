ODA senior wideout well-positioned for success

Not many high school place kickers stand 6-foot-2 and weigh 206 pounds.

The Out-of-Door Academy senior Filip Svoboda was an exception and his coaches took note.

After living in the United States for five years after moving from the Czech Republic, Svoboda tried out to become the Thunder's kicker on a lark as a sophomore after watching a few games on TV. Then last year as a junior, he really embraced his new sport.

Filip Svoboda: Fun facts School: Out of Door Academy Class: Senior Position: Place kicker, wide receiver Favorite food: knedlo vepro zelo (Czech dumplings with meat and cabbage) Dream vacation: Climbing Mount Everest Favorite class: AP European history Best advice: Have no regrets Season goal: "If we play to our potential and make a good playoff run, I'll be satisfied."

Svoboda said attending the University of Maryland’s 2017 Homecoming game against Indiana University, a 42-36 Hoosiers win, cemented the sport’s culture in his heart. The atmosphere was unmatched, he said.

He decided he wanted to play a bigger role on the football team, and not just be the guy who trots on the field for extra points. His coaches, figuring his size could be utilized, wanted that, too.

Last year, the coaches decided to try Svoboda at wide receiver on the scout team. It was a rough transition at first, Svoboda said. He was dealing with the contact and hadn't quite mentally figured out his position.

“Over time, I thought about ‘What does it (wide receiver) mean?’” Svoboda said. “At first, I wanted the ball every play, because as a striker in soccer, that’s the way you have to be. But I realized everyone has to do his job whether the ball is coming or not. You still have to run your route precisely. You still have to block, which is what receivers do 90% of the plays. It was challenging, but eventually I got it.”

Svoboda said going against the No. 1 defense in practice every day also accelerated his development.

Svoboda impressed the coaches with his blocking. Wide receivers coach Chris Hill said Svoboda’s technique is impeccable and added he is “extremely coachable.” On Aug. 30, he even wore No. 60 in practice, typically a lineman's number (his game number is 10).

He's far more than just a blocker now, though. Svoboda’s body makes him a natural option in the red zone, but Hill said he’s equally adept at stretching the field on deep passes with his speed. Comeback routes are of his favorites, he said, because he likes working his body between the cornerback and the ball by being physical. If there aren’t many kickers his size, there aren’t many cornerbacks his size, either.

He did so well on the scout team, offensive coordinator Sean Ball said, the team had no choice but to play him during games. Svoboda had 14 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns in 2017. He remembers his first touchdown, on a red zone slant route against Shorecrest Prep, the fourth game of the season.

“I was scared someone was going to knock me down,” Svoboda said with a laugh. No one did. Then Svoboda kicked his own extra point. ODA would win 45-14. It was a great moment, but he wanted more.

An offseason of work has made a difference.

Through one game in 2018, Svoboda has nearly eclipsed his 2017 totals. He had five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Thunder’s 33-7 road win over Canterbury High on Aug. 27. Ball said Svoboda and sophomore quarterback Tyler Beasley have developed a good rapport.

Football is Svoboda’s sole fall focus now. When he joined, he was playing both club and ODA soccer. He will still suit up for the Thunder's soccer team in the winter, but he quit his club team. Club practice was right after football practice, Svoboda said, and he didn’t want to divide his energy any longer.

There’s a long season ahead, but Svoboda has achieved one of his goals. He wanted to be a bigger presence on the team. A contributor, one who received recognition from coaches, fans and teammates.

He wanted to be a part of the culture, and he is now.