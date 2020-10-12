ODA of Lakewood Ranch hires former Riverview High boys basketball coach

The Out-of-Door Academy has hired former Riverview High boys basketball Coach B.J. Ivey to the same position.

Ivey spent 13 years with the Rams before leaving to become the director of basketball operations at Florida Gulf Coast University in May 2019. During his Riverview stint, Ivey won 270 games and eight district titles. He took the Rams to a state championship game appearance in 2016, when he was named the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches' Class 8A Coach of the Year. He was also named Sarasota County Teacher of the Year in 2017.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to serve the student athletes and school community at The Out-of-Door Academy,” Ivey said. “The education offered by ODA is second to none and I am excited to grow the basketball program while maintaining the high academic standards that are already in place. There is a tremendous opportunity to grow a program where student athletes are reaching their academic and athletic potential."

Ivey will take over the program from Tim Garrett, who was at the school for two season, posting an 18-22 record according to MaxPreps.