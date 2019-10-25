 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 3 hours ago

East County football roundup: 10.25.19

Share
A tough night for all area teams.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Out-of-Door Academy lost at home, 36-19, to Gateway Charter in the first round of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs. The Thunder's season is over. 

Braden River High (4-5) lost on the road, 29-21, to Port Charlotte High (8-1). Pirates sophomore quarterback Shawqi Itraish threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Braden River next hosts Clearwater Academy International (6-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1. 

Lakewood Ranch High (5-3) lost on the road, 40-0, to Sarasota High. The Mustangs had four first-half turnovers and trailed 27-0 at halftime. Lakewood Ranch next hits the road to play Seminole High (1-8) at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement