East County football roundup: 10.25.19

The Out-of-Door Academy lost at home, 36-19, to Gateway Charter in the first round of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs. The Thunder's season is over.

Braden River High (4-5) lost on the road, 29-21, to Port Charlotte High (8-1). Pirates sophomore quarterback Shawqi Itraish threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Braden River next hosts Clearwater Academy International (6-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Lakewood Ranch High (5-3) lost on the road, 40-0, to Sarasota High. The Mustangs had four first-half turnovers and trailed 27-0 at halftime. Lakewood Ranch next hits the road to play Seminole High (1-8) at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.