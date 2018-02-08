ODA kids succeed, so school leaders snack on bugs

A little fundraising overachieving led to an exotic snack recently at the Out of Door Academy's lower school on Siesta Key.

In partnership with the American Heart Association, students at the school set out to raise money with a Jump Rope for Heart event. School administrators agreed to eat chocolate-covered crickets if the drive met its $18,000 goal.

The students raised $25,000.

So last week, PE teachers Jeff Horr and Mike Young, along with Jessica Banks, assistant head of the lower school and Tanna Horne, head of the lower school, swallowed their pride and a insect as a reward.