ODA announces changes in basketball leadership

Both the boys and girls basketball programs at The Out-of-Door Academy have new leaders at the helm.

Tim Garrett. Photo courtesy The Out-of-Door Academy.

The school announced Monday that Tim Garrett, formerly the boys assistant head coach, will take over the program from Marcus Liberty, who is stepping down to focus on other opportunities, including his Liberty Edge travel basketball program.

“We want to thank Coach Liberty for the leadership he has provided for ODA’s basketball players – his leadership has raised the bar for Thunder Basketball,” ODA athletic director Kippie Crouch said in a statement. “The program has tripled in size and we look forward to the program’s continued growth.”

Garrett holds Emory University's all-time record for in rebounds in a season (300) and field goals made in a season (252), and is the program's second-leading scorer (597 points). Before joining ODA, he was the head coach of The Darlington School in Rome, Ga., for five seasons, compiling a 69-56 record and reaching the playoffs four times.

Paige Thevenin. Photo courtesy The Out-of-Door Academy.

Paige Thevenin will take over the girls program from David Valdini, who will stay on as an assistant. Thevenin played basketball and volleyball at Danville Area Community College in Danville, Ill. She previously coached the Thunder's junior varsity team.