 Skip to main content
Opinion
Sarasota Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 2 hours ago

OBSERVER RECOMMENDS

Share
Candidates endorsements for Aug. 28 primary elections.
by: Matt Walsh Editor & CEO

These are the candidates the Sarasota Observer is recommending for the Aug. 28 primary elections. 

None of the recommendations includes the primary elections in the Democratic Party. As stated in the previous two weeks, only in rare instances does the Sarasota Observer recommend candidates in the Democratic Party. Our politco-economic philosophy — freedom for the individual, strict adherence to the U.S. Constitution and laissez-faire capitalism — rejects the Democratic Party’s platforms.

Our recommendations:

U.S. Congress, District 17 — Greg Steube

Governor — Ron DeSantis

Attorney General — Ashley Moody

Commissioner of Agriculture —  Denise Grimsley

Florida House District 73 — Tommy Gregory

12th Judicial Circuit Judge — Brian Iten

SARASOTA COUNTY

County Commission, District 2 — Christian Ziegler

County Commission, District 4 — Alan Maio

School Board, District 1 — Bridget Ziegler

School Board, District 4 — Karen Rose

School Board, District 5 — Pamela Gavette

MANATEE COUNTY

County Commission, District 6 — Carol Whitmore

School Board, District 2 — Charlie Kennedy

School Board, District 4 — Joseph Stokes

School Board, District 5 — John Colon

CORRECTIONS

  • The Observer incorrectly described last week House District 73 candidate Tommy Gregory as a trial lawyer. Gregory specializes in litigation, representing commercial clients.
  • The Observer incorrectly stated the number of years Manatee County School Board District 4 candidate Joseph Stokes has worked in the Manatee County School District. The correct number of years is 17.

Related Stories

Advertisement