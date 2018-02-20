Observer to host candidate forum for Town Commission candidates

To allow voters a chance to hear stances from all of the contested Town Commission candidates for the March 20 general election, the Longboat Observer is hosting a candidate forum.

The forum will take place 6-7:30 p.m. on March 1 at the Bayfront Park Recreation Center, 4052 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

The six candidates in the three races for Town Commission will be present to share their views: Irwin Pastor and Jack Wilson for the At-Large seat; Ken Schneier and John Weber for District 3; and Randy Langley and Ed Zunz for District 5.

Observer Publisher Emily Walsh will moderate the forum, which will feature a question-and-answer format to allow all candidates to explain their perspectives and priorities on town issues. This will be followed by questions from the public. Light refreshments will be served.

"Its important to note that this is a forum, not a debate," Walsh said. "This is a chance for voters to hear from the candidates to help them understand who they are and where they stand on key Longboat issues."

The election, which also features two referendum questions for the town and one for the school district in both Manatee and Sarasota counties, will take place March 20. Early voting for both counties runs 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily March 10-17.