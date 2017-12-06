Observer Challenge postponed

With this weekend’s forecast calling for thunderstorms with 20 mph winds, Longboat Key Public Tennis Center Director Kay Thayer made the call Tuesday: The Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament will be postponed to Jan. 5.

“We feel bad to have to do this, but with this weather it doesn’t look like it will be an enjoyable time for anyone to be out playing tennis,” Thayer said.

Those who wish to play in the tournament in January need to re-register by calling 316-8367.

On the new dates, the tournament will follow the same format, with a reception kicking it off on Jan. 4 and play running Jan. 5-7.

It is the first time in its 18-year history the tournament has been rescheduled.

“Watch, it will be bright and sunny now that we’ve postponed it,” Thayer said jokingly.