North Washington Drive home sells for $1.6 million

A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Todd Hess, of Sunfish Lake, Minn., sold the home at 318 N. Washington Drive to Clifford and Maria Ray, of Sarasota, for $1.61 million. Built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,853 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1 million in 2002.

Lands End

Michael Parker and Connie Parker, trustees, of The Villages, sold the Unit 3 condominium at 690 Lands End Drive to Don and Susan Sensabaugh, of Charleston, W.Va., for $779,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,803 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $749,000 in 2014.

Country Club Shores

Ravi Akhoury, of Florham Park, N.J., sold the home at 561 Birdie Lane to Birdie 30 LLC for $730,300. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $635,000 in 2013.

Aquarius Club

David Marsh and Diane Marsh, trustees, of Wheaton, Ill., sold the Unit 4-G condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Deborah Turner and Beth Fortune, of Brentwood, Tenn., for $470,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,500 in 1994.

Windward Bay

Marilyn Bettencourt, trustee, sold the Unit 206 condominium at 4700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Norman and Carol Wewetzer, of Carmel, Ind., for $430,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,152 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2013.

Steven and Cheryl Jones, of Maitland, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 4540 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joseph and Gloria Augustyn, of Brecksville, Ohio, for $410,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,500 in 2016.

Fairway Bay II

Maxie LLC sold the Unit 1701 condominium at 2004 Harbourside Drive to Eugene and Alexandra Vellon, of Palm Coast, for $340,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,370 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2001.

The Presidential

C. Randall and Laura Spring, of St. Charles, Ill., sold their Unit 202 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Paul and Kathleen Wysocki, of Darien, Ill., for $274,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2005.