North Spoonbill Drive home sells for $2.25 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael Seery, trustee, and Susan Seery, of Sarasota, sold the home at 536 N. Spoonbill Drive to Charlie Shrem and Courtney Warner, of Sarasota, for $2.25 million. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,757 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.25 million in 2011.

Lido

Peggy Shannon sold her home at 1141 Center Place to Lido Acquisitions LLC for $840,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,300 in 1988.

Longboat Landing

Kay Kreider, of Sebring, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 5320 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark and Krista Moshier, of Short Hills, N.J., for $640,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 1996.

Harbour Oaks II

Hope Zawatsky and Marc Zawatsky, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 2352 Harbour Oaks Drive to Tina Gelmisi, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $560,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,487 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2014.

Casa Del Mar

KSP 44 LLC sold the Unit 15 condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Raymore Holdings LLC for $537,500. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $457,500 in 2013.

Mary Jean Poetz, of Chesterfield, Mo., sold her Unit 22 condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Suzanne Miller, of LaSalle, Ill., for $335,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2004.

Lido Shores

Alec and Silvia Rosen, of Coral Gables, sold their Unit 504 condominium at 350 S. Polk Drive to Frank and Debra Ripp, of Buckingham, Pa., for $482,500. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,396 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2010.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Wade and Paula Tucker, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 130 condominium at 591 Spanish Drive S. to Carole Donlon, of Lakeland, for $400,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,069 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 1997.

Michael and Mary Brandt, of La Grange, Ill., sold their Unit 103 condominium at 698 Spanish Drive S. to Wendy Duerkop, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $350,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,093 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,000 in 2013.

Longboat Harbour

Kenneth Harrigan and William Collins, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 4320 Falmouth Drive to Daniel Novreske, trustee, of Columbus, Ind., for $340,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 667 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2015.

Harry Northington, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 106 condominium at 4330 Falmouth Drive to Michael and Kimberly Ramalho, trustees, of Jobstown, N.J., for $308,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,072 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2008.

Beach Harbor Club

Sandra Backman, trustee, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., sold the Unit B-103 condominium at 3804 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Nancy Pappas, of Rye, N.H., for $317,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,396 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $233,000 in 2010.