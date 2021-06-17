North-end roundabout design spending part of new budget

Money for engineering and design of a long-discussed north-end roundabout on Gulf of Mexico Drive is part of a $17.7 million town budget proposed for the next fiscal year that will be discussed at a Longboat Key Town Commission workshop on Monday.

The $300,000 line item for the traffic feature at Broadway Street is part of the spending and revenue plan Town Commissioners will begin discussing at 9 a.m. Monday.

Following certification of town property values on July 1, commissioners will set a not-to-exceed millage rate for the budget on July 2, then pick up the approval process in September after the elected officials’ summer break.

Beyond Monday: Town Commissioners will meet on July 2 to set a not-to-exceed millage rate for the fiscal year 2022 budget. Public hearings will be held in September on the proposed budget, with adoption of the budget planned for Sept. 27.

The preliminary overall budget represents a $475,669 (2.8%) increase in spending from the fiscal 2021 budget. Without raising the 2.1144 millage rate, expenses will exceed revenues by $576,149 and would be covered by fund-balance reserves, which would be reduced to 222 operating days, though final valuation figures from Manatee and Sarasota counties could change those figures. Initial estimates from both county's tax assessors' offices indicate property values have risen a combined 5.37% after slight drop in 2020. The town has been working with a projection of a 4% increase in property valuations.

According to documents prepared in advance of Monday’s workshop, the town plans to move ahead with design and engineering of the roundabout then lobby for the construction phase of the project be slotted into the Florida Department of Transportation’s five-year work plan as a ready-to-build endeavor.

Motorists and residents of Longbeach Village have long complained about the difficulty in pulling out of the neighborhood at the intersection because of shorter-than-typical views north and south of gently curving Gulf of Mexico Drive from the stop sign at Broadway Street. The roundabout has also been billed as an aesthetically pleasing entrance to the town from the north.

A signalized crosswalk is about 100 yards north of Gulf of Mexico Drive's intersection with Broadway Street.

Around 9,700 vehicles pass the Broadway Street and GMD intersection in both directions on a daily basis.

As early as 2014, state highway officials said such a traffic-calming feature on the north end could serve to aid not only drivers but also pedestrians crossing GMD in a spot not conducive to a crosswalk. A signalized crosswalk stands about 100 yards to the north.

“A roundabout would accomplish multiple things,” said L.K. Nandem, FDOT’s district secretary who was then the district’s traffic engineer. “It would actually slow the entry speed into the town, and secondly it would actually provide the slow moving around in the intersection that accommodates crossing.”

Also in 2014, consultants from Urban Land Institute recommended the town consider remaking the intersection to reduce crashes and congestion on the north end.

Since then, beachgoers parking on the west side of GMD have new reasons to cross the highway to reach Whitney’s Beachside, a restaurant at the corner designed and built with a proposed roundabout in mind for the future. Additionally, The Shore restaurant now attracts customers down Broadway, as does Mar Vista Dockside.

Long-term concepts for Gulf of Mexico Drive also include a southern roundabout at Longboat Club Drive, but funding for that has not yet materialized.

Kevin Van Osterbridge, the District 3 Manatee County Commissioner, is expected to attend Monday’s 1 p.m. general workshop to discuss potential ways the county could share the cost of the north-end roundabout engineering and design along with county-based ways to help the town with noise from north end boaters anchored off the island’s shores.