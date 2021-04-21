North end beachfront home sells for $4.8 million

A home in Tramonto Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Gulf of Mexico 6877 LLC sold the home at 6877 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Todd Lee Borck, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $4.8 million. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,820 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.6 million in 2006.

Orchid Beach Club Residences

Ann Martin Dodds, trustee, and William Dodds, of Sarasota, sold the Unit D502 condominium at 2052 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Karen Dewis and Richard Molyneux, of Sarasota, for $3,695,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,654 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,175,000 in 2009.

Lido C

Christopher Banner and Katherine Huelster sold their home at 436 Bowdoin Circle to Kevin and Mary Fitzpatrick, of Sarasota, for $3,485,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,353 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,925,000 in 2014.

Steven Burnett, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 448 Bowdoin Circle to Christopher Ontiveros and Pamela Ontiveros, trustees, of Sarasota, for $3.4 million. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,420 square feet of living area.

Lori Goodin, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1165 Morningside Place to Tayler Stogsdill, trustee, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, for $1.2 million. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $760,000 in 2019.

Country Club Shores

Manuel and Anne Spindel, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 631 Ranger Lane to Vishal Soin and Melissa Soin, trustees, of Beavercreek, Ohio, for $2.85 million. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.79 million in 2013.

Charles and Susan Buchheit, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 1055 Bogey Lane to Seaglass Key Properties LLC for $1.27 million. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in February.

Harbour Court

Stanley Lewis Minken and Barbara Sue Minken, of Easton, Maryland, sold their home at 2224 Harbour Court Drive to George Klett, trustee, of Melville, New York, for $1.85 million. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,959 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.45 million in 2016.

Park Residences of Lido Key

Franklyn and Dale Gorell sold their Unit E106 condominium at 159 Taft Drive to C.L. Swanson Corp. Inc. for $1.65 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,228 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,525,000 in 2018.

Beach Walk

Daniel Anber, of Quebec, Canada, sold the Unit 4 condominium at 6809 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Markus and Jean Schulz, of Lexington, Michigan, for $1.5 million. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,496 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2013.

Bird Key

Alexander and Phyllis Wilhelm, of Sarasota, sold their home at to Carrie Elizabeth Poltras, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,495,000. Built in 1975, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,718 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2011.

Weston Pointe

Madeleine King Peterson, of Sarasota sold the home at 600 Weston Pointe Court to Allen and Jill Johnson, of Longboat Key, for $1,295,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,649 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2002.

Queen’s Harbour

Lemuel Seabrook III and Michele Hooper, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 3561 Fair Oaks Lane to Joseph McDonough and Anne McDonough, trustees, of Marion, Massachusetts, for $1.25 million. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,914 square feet of living area. It sold for $975,000 in 2004.

Tangerine Bay Club

Thomas Mink and Susan Gelston Mink, of Towson, Maryland, sold their Unit 219 condominium at 350 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Melvin and Meryl Langbort, of Longboat Key, for $1.2 million. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,378 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.06 million in 2020.

Sleepy Lagoon Addition

Bryan and Shannon Baxter, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 624 Marbury Lane to Kenneth Alan Krutt and Rose Anne Krutt, of Winchester, Massachusetts, for $1.05 million. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,038 square feet of living area. It sold for $740,000 in 2018.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

William and Mary Emerick, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 684 Marbury Lane to Bryan and Shannon Baxter, of Longboat Key, for $940,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,294 square feet of living area. It sold for $749,400 in 2016.

Promenade

Heinz Verhaegh, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 710 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gayle Lewis, trustee, of Philadelphia, for $910,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 1999.

Raymond and Frances Macdonald, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Keith and Ashley Crain, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, for $749,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,585 square feet of living area. It sold for $565,000 in 2015.

Forrest Mcsurdy, of Longboat Key, sold his Unit 204 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Cathy Tabb, of Longboat Key, for $609,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,585 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,000 in 2016.

Sunset Beach on Longboat Key

Craig and Dianna Seaman, trustees, of Cave Creek, Arizona, sold the Unit 2501 condominium at 2101 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kenneth Cobbs II and Jennifer Price Cobbs, of Forest, Virginia, for $895,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,358 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2009.

St. Armands Towers South

Donna Elizabeth Schaeffer, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 94 condominium at 101 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Anthony and Elizabeth Bradburn, of Sarasota, for $790,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 1991.

Beachplace

Barry Schneirov and David and Susan Decker, of Old Greenwich, Connecticut, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 1115 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Douglas Armbruster, of Edgewood Kentucky, for $635,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2004.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Michelle Clark, of E. Hampton, New York, sold her Unit 47 condominium at 877 Spanish Drive N. to Robert and Kathryn Baskin, of Plant City, for $630,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,198 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2014.

Melissa Mans sold her Unit 182 condominium at 699 El Centro to Margaret Richlin, of Wellesley, Massachusetts, for $382,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,327 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2007.

Cedars West

Catherine Yearout, of Cincinnati, Christopher and Kristen Yearout, of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Keith and Kate Rummer, of Cincinnati, sold their Unit 207 condominium at 5655 Gulf of Mexico Drive to The Eckhard H. Kuesters Revocable Trust Agreement for $598,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,274 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2007.

The Presidential

Lido Singh LLC sold the Unit 301 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Glenn and Laveda Bailey and Mark and Liz Gruber, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It sold for $231,000 in 2009.

Barbara Milbauer, trustee, of Dwight, Illinois, sold the Unit 108 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Thomas and Lisa Peterson, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It sold for $115,000 in 1995.

Banyan Bay Club

SCANCOR Inc. sold the Unit 501 condominium at 5270 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Rafael and Terry Guzman, of Longboat Key, for $452,300. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,155 square feet of living area. It sold for $140,000 in 1983.

Portobello

Allen Gartner and Edward Gartner, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit B-205 condominium at 3240 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Carmen and John Brannan, of Longboat Key, for $425,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,505 square feet of living area. It sold for $152,000 in 1992.

Cedars East

503 Forest LLC sold the Unit 5 condominium at 503 Forest Way to Carolyn and Anthony Panasci, of Braintree, Massachusetts, for $389,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $208,000 in 2017.

Elizabeth Casey sold her Unit 5 condominium at 860 Evergreen Way to Wood Property Management LLC for $365,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2014.

Seaplace

Regina Accardi, of Stone Harbor, New Jersey, sold the Unit M2-402C condominium at 1945 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Karen Thomson, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $379,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 928 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2002.

Longboat Harbour

Anne Bussells, of Richmond, Virginia, sold the Unit 207 condominium at 4350 Chatham Drive to Carol and John Bruno, of Grand Island, New York, for $375,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 1995.

Longboat Harbour South

Robin and Mi Shedrow, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit PH-3 condominium at 600 Sutton Place to Richard Sapanski and Catherine Jean Sapanski, of Lakewood Ranch, for $370,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2019.

Sarasota Harbor Apartments

Gloria Lipscomb, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 34 condominium at 765 John Ringling Blvd. to Juan and Katarzyna Niebles, of Tampa, for $360,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It sold for $429,000 in 2005.

Whitney Beach

George GH McDaniel III, of Bradenton, sold the home at 149 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lisa LoGuidice, of Merrick, New York, for $325,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2018.

Continentals Sea Club

Robert and Anna Barako, of Barrington, Rhode Island, sold their Unit 48 condominium at 4141 Gulf of Mexico Drive to 4141 Gulf of Mexico Drive 48U LLC for $289,000. Built in 1956, it has one bedroom, one bath and 366 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2009.

Windward Bay

Aurora Martino, Robert Antonio Martino, Maria Giuseppina Martino, Robert Martino and Connie Axford, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, sold their Unit 205 condominium at 4960 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Blackwater Holdings LLC for $275,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $167,000 in 2011.

The Dock on the Bay

R. Michael and Carla McMurray, of Manitoba, Canada, sold their Unit 14 condominium at 3440 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas Wells and Rebecca Jones, of Traverse City, Michigan, for $239,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $193,000 in 2014.