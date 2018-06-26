Norlen Gaile Asbury Holliday

Norlen Gaile Asbury Holliday, affectionately known as “Scottie” passed away December 29, 2017 after a short illness, with her children by her side. Friends will not be surprised to learn that Scottie maintained her great sense of optimism, enthusiasm and faith until her last hours when she stepped into eternity with her personal Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The smile on her face and the final words she uttered before she passed into heaven were “Oh Yes, Oh Yes!” In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Siesta Key Chapel or Tidewell Hospice.

A celebration of Scottie’s life will be held at Siesta Key Chapel on Saturday June 30th from 1:30 to 3:00 PM with a reception to follow catered by Walt’s Seafood, her favorite. Family and friends from around the country will be flying in to be part of the celebration of life service.