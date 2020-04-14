East County schools to see some administrative changes in 2020-2021 school year.

Some East County schools will have new administrators in the 2020-2021 school year, starting July 1.

Scott Cooper will take over at R. Dan Nolan Middle School, replacing Scot Boice.

Cooper has been principal at Electa Arcotte Lee Magnet Middle School since 2014. He was the principal at Buffalo Creek Middle School for two years, an assistant principal at Bayshore High School for four years and an assistant principal at Southeast High School for three years.

Terra Brown, an assistant principal at Ballard Elementary School since 2014, will become an assistant principal at William H. Bashaw Elementary School.

Some East County administrators will be moving to other schools within the School District of Manatee County.

Billie-Jo Tyne-Fintel is leaving Robert E. Willis Elementary School to serve as the new principal at Palmetto Elementary School. Tyne-Fintel has been at Willis Elementary since 2016.

Beth Marshall, an assistant principal at Bashaw Elementary, will be moving to serve as an assistant principal at Samoset Elementary. Marshall has been at Bashaw since 2012.

Michelle Clark, who has been serving as an assistant principal at Nolan Middle since 2016, is moving to Palm View K-8 School.