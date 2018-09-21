The no-swim advisory for issued Thursday for Longboat Key has been lifted Friday afternoon by the Florida Department of Health.

State health officials in Sarasota County received test results that showed water samples met both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state recreational water standards, which clears the way for people to return to swimming and other water sports.

While no-swim advisory signs will be removed, red tide signs will remain until conditions improve, officials said.

Sarasota County health officials expect the next round of test results to be availableSept. 25 from 16 county test sites