No swim advisory issued for Bird Key Park

A no-swim advisory has been issued for Bird Key Park.

Sarasota County Health Department’s website said the advisory is because of high enteric bacteria levels.

The park remains open, but the department recommends no swimming as there is an increased risk of illness if the water is swallowed or gets in eyes, noses and ears. Cuts and sore can also become infected.

The advisory will be lifted when the water test results return to a normal range.

The website also states that respiratory irritation is possible at Lido Beach, Turtle Beach and Siesta Beach because of red tide effects.