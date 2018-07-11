+ I am Sam

Three-year-old Beau Petrilla didn't get to play Santa Claus during GreyHawk Landing's annual Fourth of July Parade, but at least he got to wear a beard.

After Petrilla was told he couldn't play Santa, he settled for Uncle Sam.

Beau and his cousin, 1-year-old Grayson Donath, won first place in the parade for their costumes and their wagon's decor.

Nearly 100 residents attended the parade, which featured decorated bikes, strollers, wagons and scooters traveling down GreyHawk Boulevard.

+ Friends first

Meredith Vollmer. Courtesy photo.

Meredith Vollmer, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center's "Friend of Nursing" 2018 award recipient, said she wouldn't have won the award without being most of all, a good friend.

"I never dread coming to work, in fact, I look forward to it," said Vollmer (above). "My fellow staff members have become a second family."

Vollmer, an emergency room technician, was nominated by her coworkers.