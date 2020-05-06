No prom? No problem for grad-to-be and friends

Though plans are beginning to come together for formal senior celebrations to honor the high school Class of 2020 around Sarasota, there is no time like the present.

In keeping with that theme, Wendy Johnson came up with an alliterative solution for her Cardinal Mooney senior, daughter Eliza and seven of her friends.

Prom on the Porch took place April 30 on, well, the porch of the Johnson's Sarasota home. Decorations were made. Lights were strung. Dinner was catered. Everyone got dressed up.

"It was incredible,'' Johnson said.