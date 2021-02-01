 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 40 min ago

No need for speed

Share
Traffic device keeps drivers honest on GMD.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Longboaters generally don't need to be told twice about something. 

Which is why traffic on Monday morning seemed to behave itself in a particularly busy stretch of Gulf of Mexico Drive, near Joan Durante Park, the Centre Shops, Euphemia Haye and, oh yes, the Police Department. 

When traffic became a concern in 2019 in Longbeach Village, the town purchased a portable radar unit that displays approaching vehicles' speed. 

During about a 10-minute span around lunchtime, not a single driver broke the speed limit. 

Related Stories

Advertisement