No need for speed

Longboaters generally don't need to be told twice about something.

Which is why traffic on Monday morning seemed to behave itself in a particularly busy stretch of Gulf of Mexico Drive, near Joan Durante Park, the Centre Shops, Euphemia Haye and, oh yes, the Police Department.

When traffic became a concern in 2019 in Longbeach Village, the town purchased a portable radar unit that displays approaching vehicles' speed.

During about a 10-minute span around lunchtime, not a single driver broke the speed limit.