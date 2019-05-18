No ID yet on body found in Lakewood Ranch

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the discovery of a dead body Friday morning in a vehicle behind the Dunkin Donuts at 14405 S.R. 70 E., in Lakewood Ranch.

No identification has been released.

An employee of the donut shop called the Sheriff's Office after discovering a body inside the vehicle in the back seat. The vehicle had been parked in the lot for about three weeks and they were going to have it towed.

The Sheriff's Office reported the woman was in the advanced stage of decomposition and unidentifiable. The investigation continues to find out how the victim died or whether foul play was involved. The report said an autopsy was likely on Monday.