Nighttime Gulfstream roundabout work scheduled for next week

More nighttime construction at FDOT’s roundabout construction project at U.S. 41 at Gulfstream Avenue is scheduled for the coming week. From May 8-12, work will include paving, concrete barrier wall removal and the installation of a temporary tubular separator.

The operations will occur on U.S. 41 between Gulfstream Avenue and Fruitville Road. Southbound and northbound U.S. 41 traffic will be impacted by various shifts during the night operation.

Traffic during the day will be restored to normal operation. Vibration due to compaction is expected, and noise from equipment, material deliveries and trucking will occur.

Nightly work operations will require South U.S. 41 westbound to be closed south of Fruitville Road. Motorists must follow the Fruitville Road detour to access the barrier islands. Sunset Drive will have ingress and egress at all times for local traffic. U.S. 41 Southbound will be reopened for daytime hours.

Northbound U.S. 41 will be shifted west against southbound traffic at the conclusion of barrier wall removal and paving. The traffic switch will maintain two lanes northbound. The switch involves shifting traffic onto new asphalt, against southbound U.S. 41. The switch will occur at night. Noise from grinding of existing pavement markings, and the installation of new pavement marking is expected.

Other activities will include:

Final grading and sodding of areas behind new sidewalk and curb on U.S. 41 between Gulfstream Avenue and Fruitville Road.

Sod installation along U.S. 41 between Gulfstream Avenue and Fruitville Road.

Trucking of excess soil from the project site and relocation of stored material and equipment for work in the next phase.

In late April, paving at the project site was delayed because of a materials shortage. That paving resumed May 1. The $8.6 million project is scheduled for completion this fall.