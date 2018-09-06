Night Market coming to Westfield Siesta Key

Westfield Siesta Key will host an outdoor nighttime market beginning Oct. 12 that will feature more than 60 local vendors showcasing fresh produce, artisanal foods, vintage finds and other eclectic goods.

The Night Market will be begin at 5:30 p.m. every second and fourth Friday from October through December in the courtyard area facing Siesta Drive.

“We wanted to do something unique and new for Sarasota,” said Westfield marketing director Dawn Arvidson. “There’s a huge community of artists and artisans in Sarasota, and we wanted to give them a platform to show off their designs and products while locals enjoy a fun evening.”

Organized by Simply Events, the market will feature shopping opportunities, entertainment and other family-friendly activities.

Arvidson said she also hopes the outdoor market will draw customers into the shops and restaurants inside the mall.

“We have a perfect setting for a market with the beautiful courtyard,” Arvidson said. “It’ll be the perfect opportunity to find things you couldn’t get elsewhere.”