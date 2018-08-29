Nicholas “Nick” Myrhorod

Nicholas Leonid Myrhorod, 79, of Toronto, Canada passed away August 14, 2018 in Orillia, Ontario after a fall at his Lake Simcoe cottage resulted in a severe brain hemorrhage.

He passed away peacefully supported by his family and the compassionate care of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital medical staff.

He was born on September 12, 1938 in Kowel, Ukraine. He will be fondly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Virginia Holmes, and all his family and friends.

“Nick” enjoyed five months of the year in Longboat Key watching many a sunset from the balcony of their condominium - truly a Sanctuary for him. Previous decades were spent snowbirding on Lido Key and Anna Maria Island.

Nick was a member of The Longboat Key Rotary Club and the Sarasota Power Squadron. He frequented the Lazy Lobster, Maison Blanche and The Inn on the Beach. A loyal friend, Nick had a generous and jovial spirit and in later years was very proud to support the Rotary Club’s involvement with the Veterans’ Day Parade. It gave him an opportunity to thank the U.S. military for rescuing his family from the confusion at the end of World War II, entering the American sector held by the U.S. in Austria, thus escaping the horrors of the Russian invasion of Western Europe.

A private celebration of his life will be held in Toronto next month.

Those who so desire may make a donation in memory of Nicholas to the charitable causes of the Longboat Key Rotary Club. Checks payable to Rotary LBK Charitable Fund, earmarked or not as you choose, may be mailed to: Rotary Longboat Key P.O. Box 8351 Longboat Key, FL 34228 or online https://longboatkeyrotary.wordpress.com/charitable-fund/

SERVICE:

Next Month, Private Celebration of Life

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Rotary Longboat Key P.O. Box 8351 Longboat Key, FL 34228