Next Gen Conservation Program receives grant

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast has received a $10,000 grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in support of the Next Gen Conservation Program.

The grant, made possible through the Katherine Naismith Witten Fund, will strengthen the commitment to youth education through discovery and nature-based activities.

"Our Next Gen programming gives kids wild places to explore and learn about the wonders of our natural world," Conservation Foundation President Christine Johnson said in a release. "These experiences help shape their views on wildlife and habitats, instill a love for nature and inspire their desire to protect the environment."

The Next Gen Conservation program is composed of Youth in Nature and Nature Explorers. Youth in Nature focuses on underserved middle and high school youth from Manatee, DeSoto and Sarasota counties, according to the release. Nature Explorers is Conservation Foundation’s free and open-to-the-public youth education program for children in grades K-5.

Next Gen operates year-round. Visit ConservationFoundation.com for more information.