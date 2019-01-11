News briefs: Manatee superintendent vote postponed

Superintendent vote postponed

The School Board of Manatee County will postpone to Feb. 12 a workshop and vote on whether to hire interim Superintendent Cynthia Saunders for a three-year term.

A workshop on her contract was planned for Jan. 8 but was removed from the agenda because board member Scott Hopes wasn’t present. A vote on the contract was scheduled for Jan. 22, but at the board’s regular Jan. 8 meeting, school board member James Golden asked to postpone it because of his planned absence.

Since discussion of hiring Saunders began in December, Florida Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart has accused her of two statute violations and five rules violations. Those violations, which were delivered Dec. 6, include filing fraudulent information, using coercive means or promised special treatment to influence professional judgments of colleagues and failure to maintain honesty in all professional dealings.

Saunders has maintained her innocence, and members of the school board have said Saunders has excelled during her tenure as interim superintendent.

At the Jan. 8 meeting, Saunders read a prepared statement, in which she said she was “disappointed” by the accusations against her and her record has been of “utmost integrity” during her three decades of service in public education.

“Ultimately, it is my hope and desire that this school board and community will judge my honesty, integrity and ability on how I have worked with each of you individually and collectively since becoming superintendent on July 1, 2018,” Saunders said. “While I realize superintendents are open to intense scrutiny, I ask that you allow me to clear my reputation through the proper channels, not in the newspaper or on social media outlets, or in response to unsubstantiated accusations.”

The board will discuss and vote on Saunders’ proposed contract Feb. 12. The workshop discussion begins at 3 p.m., while the meeting to vote on the contract begins at 5:45 p.m. at the school district office, 215 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

For information, visit manateeschools.net.

Recreation district strikes deal

Members of the University Park Recreation District unanimously voted Jan. 11 to approve a contract between the district and the University Park Country Club’s property owners to purchase the University Park Country Club for $16,975,000. Property owners include the Neal and Pasold families and other business entities.

The transaction includes the 266-acre country club, its 27-hole golf course, tennis facility and related buildings, plus 100 acres of undeveloped land, lakes, common areas and roads.

Supervisor Bob Wood said: “We were elected to protect the interests of the residents of University Park, and I’m confident that we accomplished that this morning.”

The next step for the community will be to hold a referendum on whether to issue bonds to secure the property.

The district’s attorney, Mark Barnebey, said the referendum is scheduled for Feb. 22. One vote per household will be allowed.

“If the referendum doesn’t pass, everything will stop,” Barnebey said.

Barnebey said the district may secure short-term financing until the bond can be secured and validated, which he expects will take about three months.

Private schools hold info fair

Four area private schools will partner to host a private school fair for parents of middle and high school students.

More than a dozen private schools will attend the private school fair to be held from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24 at Woodland Community Church in the Gateway Lobby, 9607 E. State Road 70, Bradenton.

Event organizer Holly McAndrew, spokeswoman for Inspiration Academy, said the goal is to gather private school options into a single setting for parents to learn about the programs, scholarship opportunities and other offerings. Admissions representatives for most schools will be on-site.

“It’s to make school choice easier for parents,” McAndrew said. “I want them to be able to find a good fit. Bringing us all together is the natural outcome.”

Woodland Early Childhood Center, NewGate Montessori School, Sarasota Christian School and Inspiration Academy are hosting the event.

For information, email [email protected].

Public school choice open

The School District of Manatee County opened school choice enrollment Jan. 7 with high schools. High school choice runs through Jan. 18. Choice for middle schools runs Feb. 4-15, and for elementary schools March 4-25.

The School Choice Open Enrollment period is the only time during the year parents can request to send their child to another school without a reason. Choice at any school is subject to space and other restrictions.

For information, visit manateeschools.net.