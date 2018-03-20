Newcomer joins two veterans on Longboat commission

Ken Schneier, Ed Zunz and Irwin Pastor have been elected to the Longboat Key Town Commission.

Schneier becomes the newest commissioner, with a win over opponent John Weber. Schneier replaces Mayor Terry Gans, who reached his term limit.

“It would have been a lot easier if I were unopposed," Schneier said. "The fact that there was opposition made me work harder and learn more than I would have otherwise."

Zunz won his second election by a vote of 1,395 to 1,290, defeating newcomer Randy Langley, who spent the most money of all candidates in this election. “I’m feeling very good,” Zunz said Tuesday evening. "It wasn’t a nice campaign."

Zunz, 81, serves as vice mayor, but a new mayor and vice mayor will be chosen at the new Commission's first meeting, planned for Monday, March 26. The former New Jersey lawyer has lived on the north end of Longboat Key for about two decades.

"I think it was a very contested race and my adversary spent a lot more money than I did," Zunz said. "It just would have been bad for the town to turn out otherwise."

Langley said that he's encouraged by the outcome.

"I'll do it again, I'll be back. As soon as at-large or [District] 5 comes up again, I'll be there," Langley said. "I want to make a difference, I'm tired of the good ol' boy network."

Schneier, 65, has volunteered with the town for six years, now serving as vice chairman of the Planning and Zoning Board. The former New Jersey lawyer has lived on Longboat Key for almost nine years.

At a “thank you” event held at his Bay Isles home, Schneier hosted dozens of people for drinks to thank them for their support throughout the campaign. Schneier’s election leaves a seat vacant on the Planning and Zoning Board.

"I feel very happy, it was a worthwhile effort," Schneier said. "I think I'm prepared to do a good job."

Both Zunz and Pastor will continue their work on the town commission, where the men have served for two and four years, respectively.

Pastor won his third election, solidifying his charter-stipulated final two-year term as a town commissioner. Pastor, 75, has served on the Town Commission for four years. The former Pepsi franchise owner serves as the condominium board president for L’Ambiance on Longboat Key, where he’s lived for more than 15 years.

"I ran on my record. I think I had a very, very good record basically because I listened," Pastor said. "I was very, very confident that I was in tune with what the elector wanted."



