New zoning approved for North River High School in Parrish

The School District of Manatee County announced April 10 that Country Creek, Mill Creek and GreyHawk Landing are now zoned for Lakewood Ranch High School.

With the opening of the new North River High School in Parrish in August of 2019, those neighborhoods had been pointed toward the new high school. At the school board meeting April 10, the new zoning amendment was approved.

Also announced was that the students from Tidewater Preserve, who were slated to attend North River High School when it opened, will now continue to attend Braden River High School once the new school opens.

The original zoning was expected to take away the need for portables at Lakewood Ranch High, and it appears that won't be the case with the new zoning. Diana Greene, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, isn’t worried about having to come up with a new solution for the overcrowding issue at Lakewood Ranch High School.

“We’re major league hitters,” Greene said. “If you throw us a curveball, we’ll keep hitting it out of the park.”