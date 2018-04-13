New villa community planned for Bradenton

Homebuilder M/I Homes announced Friday it has purchased 33 aces in East County to build a 124-paired villa home community called Amberly.

The new neighborhood will be just west of Interstate 75 and south of State Road 64 at 1013 and 1015 57th St. E., in Bradenton. M/I Homes paid $3.7 million for the property with Nick DeViito II and Joanna Ginder of Ian Black Real Estate representing the buyer and Matthew Kezar of Ian Black Real Estate representing the seller.

The property is in the city of Bradenton just inside its easternmost border.

“Over the years, we had to annex into the City of Bradenton, change the Comprehensive Plan and rezone twice,” said Kezar in a release . “It was the subject of nine public hearings without a single vote in opposition. The City of Bradenton was great in helping us get this all done.”

M/I Homes did not announce when it would break ground on the new development, other than to say "soon."