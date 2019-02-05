New tenants sign to do business in Lakewood Ranch's Waterside Place

Lakewood Ranch Commercial has announced four of the first tenants to sign contracts at the new Waterside Place hub of the Waterside at Lakewood Ranch community.

Foundation Coffee Co., The Yoga Shack, SoFresh, and Kilwins are planning to open business when the 36-acre entertainment and culture hub opens in 2020 on Kingfisher Lake.

Waterside Place will blend retail and office space with diverse dining options, an eight-acre park and more than 800 apartments and townhomes. The Players Centre for Performing Arts will be an anchor of the hub.

“We will continue to be thoughtful and highly selective as we add additional retailers to Waterside Place,” said Kirk Boylston, president of LWR Commercial. “We look forward to working with tenants that are best in class in their category or that offer a unique but proven concept.”

A release by Lakewood Ranch Commercial describes:

Foundation Coffee Co. as a specialty coffee shop that will feature a unique, bodega-style buildout with a walk-up bar and outdoor seating near a pedestrian bridge, making it a picture-perfect spot for morning gatherings.

Yoga Shack, which was founded in 2013 by Courtenay Smith and Nikka Colorada, as a 1,600 square-foot studio that will offer yogis picturesque water views from its second-story space. Yoga enthusiasts will also be able to participate in outdoor group classes at the village’s eight-acre park.

SoFresh as a fast-casual restaurant offering made-to-order bowls, salads and wraps. Founded in Tampa, the Lakewood Ranch location will be the company’s eighth eatery throughout Florida.

Kilwins as a popular destination for sweet treats, including hand-made ice cream and high-quality chocolates. Its Lakewood Ranch location will feature modern décor designed exclusively for the village.