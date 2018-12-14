New principal named at Lakewood Ranch High

The School District of Manatee County has named a new principal at Lakewood Ranch High School.

Dustin Dahlquist, principal at Buffalo Creek Middle School since 2016, today was named to the job following interviews, staff input and a Dec. 12 community forum.

“Mr. Dahlquist has demonstrated strong leadership and academic success within the school district,” Willie Clark, the district's executive director of secondary schools, said in a press release. “We’re excited for him to start this new chapter and continue a tradition of excellence at Lakewood Ranch High School.”

Dahlquist has has served Manatee County for more than 21 years as a teacher and administrator. He will assume his new role in early 2019 and a job posting for the principal position at Buffalo Creek is forthcoming.