James Satcher, Kevin Van Ostenbridge and George Kruse were sworn in as Manatee County commissioners Tuesday morning before a county commission work session.

Satcher will represent District 1, Van Ostenbridge will represent District 3, and Kruse is an at-large commissioner. All three are Republicans.

The three newly sworn commissioners expressed gratitude and excitement to be part of the new board.

"I just want to let everyone know I appreciate you," Satcher said. "It's good to be here. I want to give a special thanks to the citizens of Manatee County and the Lord, he's been so good to each of us."