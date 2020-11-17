 Skip to main content
East County Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 19 hours ago

New Manatee County commissioners take their seats

James Satcher, Kevin Van Ostenbridge and George Kruse were sworn as Manatee County Commissioners Tuesday.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

James Satcher, Kevin Van Ostenbridge and George Kruse were sworn in as Manatee County commissioners Tuesday morning before a county commission work session.

Satcher will represent District 1, Van Ostenbridge will represent District 3, and Kruse is an at-large commissioner. All three are Republicans.

The three newly sworn commissioners expressed gratitude and excitement to be part of the new board.

"I just want to let everyone know I appreciate you," Satcher said. "It's good to be here. I want to give a special thanks to the citizens of Manatee County and the Lord, he's been so good to each of us."

