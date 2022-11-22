New Manatee commissioners say infrastructure, traffic top priorities

The three new Manatee County commissioners sworn into office at the Manatee County Administration Building on Tuesday said their priorities included infrastructure and drug abuse.

"It's a wonderful feeling," at-large Commissioner Jason Bearden said of beginning the job he was elected to do. "This was a long time coming, and it was a lot of hard work. But we're here now, and we're ready to get to work."

Infrastructure is at the top of Bearden's list.

"We have the board to hone in our infrastructure, catch up with our infrastructure, and see if we can cut down those (travel) times." Bearden said. "Once we can fix our infrastructure, everything else will fall into place where it needs to be."

District 4 Commissioner Mike Rahn said he would work to ensure the projects included in the county's Capital Improvement Plan are seen through to completion.

"To move traffic, is the biggest thing I think we have right now in front of us," he said.

District 2 Commissioner Amanda Ballard said one of her top priorities will be the opioid crisis in her area. She said she would make sure the Manatee County Sheriff's Office has the resources it needs to deal with the problem, and that treatment is provided for those in need.

Bearden beat incumbent Carol Whitmore, Rahn defeated incumbent Misty Servia and Ballard, a Republican, unseated the board's only Democrat, Reggie Bellamy.

The new commissioners will serve four-year terms.