New lines, nets expand pickleball options at Bayfront Park

With a little blue paint and two rollaway nets, Longboat Key this week went from one public pickleball court to three.

Blue lines added to a tennis court at Bayfront Park on Tuesday allow for two pickleball matches to be played simultaneously, with the tennis net splitting the space.

In addition to the new temporary courts, one dedicated court was built as part of the Bayfront Park redevelopment, which opened last summer.

From 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, round-robin play is available on all three courts.

Pickleball is played on a 20-by-44-foot court as opposed to the 36-by-78-foot dimensions for a tennis court. The net is also 2 inches lower than a tennis net, 34 inches at the center rather than 36.