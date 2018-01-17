School District asks public input for new middle school's name

In fall 2019, a new middle school will open in Lakewood Ranch. While the design has been finalized, the school’s name is still under consideration.

Through Jan. 31, the School District of Manatee County is asking the public for suggestions on the name for the new middle school, set to open next to B.D. Gullett Elementary in time for the 2019-2020 school year.

“Anybody who has an idea, we encourage them to submit it,” said SDMC Communications Director Mike Barber.

The five-member school board will review all suggestions and come up with top three choices. Those choices will then be announced to the public for input, with a final vote coming from the school board as early as its Feb. 27 meeting.

Ways to submit suggestions - Via email at [email protected] - Through a letter to the School District of Manatee County office at 215 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton - In person at the district office or during a public school board meeting

Two other schools are opening in Manatee County for the same school year, including the recently named North River High School, and an elementary school that will be named later this year. The county’s high schools have typically been named after geographic regions, while middle and elementary schools have been more commonly named for people.

Of the more than 25 suggestions already received by the school district, Barber said several people have already recommended the name “Lakewood Ranch Middle School.” Other nominations have included “Charlie Middle School” and “Tiger Middle School.”

Whatever it’s named, the new school will serve an estimated 1,164 students and cost around $45 million. Construction on the 62,000 square-foot facility begins Feb. 1.