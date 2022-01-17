New home project already repaired after damage from Sunday's high winds

Sunday morning’s storms and high winds didn’t cause too much damage in Longboat Key.

However, lumber framing on a new-home project toppled over in the wind. Located on Hibiscus Way just east of Longboat Drive South, it’s the site of the former Longboat Key Center for the Arts.

Longbeach Village resident Pete Rowan shared some pictures he took on Monday morning, but construction crews had already cleared much of the damaged wood by the afternoon.

Village residents reported a few small trees down, some erosion on the beaches near Gulfside Road and more rock groin exposure on the very north end of Longboat Key.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning from about 7:55 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. for Sarasota County, though the immediate Longboat Key area was not part of the warning.