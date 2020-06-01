New grad gets a new hat

Why should the big kids have all the graduation fun?

Ethan Smithwick, who lives in Memphis but has been spending some time in Longboat Key with his family, was graduating from kindergarten recently without his friends back home in Tennessee.

So, he made some new ones when Longboat Key Fire Rescue stopped by to make his big day that much more special.

In addition to some little gifts, Ethan also now has a choice: wear the graduation mortarboard or the cool fire helmet he received from the ladder truck crew.